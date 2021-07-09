Football rumours: Is Mikkel Damsgaard England-bound?

The man who came close to rocking England’s Euro 2020 hopes – Denmark’s Mikkel Damsgaard – is set to become a Premier League player, with Tottenham, Leicester and Leeds said to be keen on his signature. Italy’s Calciomercato reports the Sampdoria striker has become a target for a number of clubs across Europe through his Euro exploits, including scoring the first goal in his country’s extra-time semi-final loss to England. Sampdoria had valued him at £30million earlier in the tournament, but that figure is sure to have risen after last Wednesday night. The 21-year-old forward’s agent says Damsgaard would love to join the Premier League.

What the papers say

Paris St Germain are confident they can sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United for a cut-price £50million, the Daily Star reports. The France midfielder cost United a club-record £89m when bought from Juventus in 2016, but PSG bosses are confident they can land the now 28-year-old for considerably less, citing a range of between £43m and £52m.

Liverpool have made enquiries about signing Adama Traore from Wolves, Football Insider reports. The 25-year-old forward is one of Wolves’ leading lights and has caught Jurgen Klopp’s eye as he seeks to strengthen his attacking options. The Reds had been interested in Traore last year but signed his team-mate Diogo Jota instead.

Hector Bellerin could be on his way from Arsenal to Inter Milan, FourFourTwo reports. The 26-year-old full-back reportedly says he wants to join the Italian champions, and the attraction is said to be mutual. Inter are believed to consider Bellerin an suitable replacement for Achraf Hakimi, who they sold to Paris St Germain last year.

West Ham are after Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen but face competition, Spain’s AS reports. The 31-year-old Sweden international impressed during a season-long loan with Everton last term, and in Sweden’s Euro 2020 campaign. West Ham are felt to hold the front running for his signature, but face competition from Atletico Madrid and Lille – reigning champions in Spain and France.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Tahith Chong: The 21-year-old Dutch winger is set to go out on loan to Birmingham City from Manchester United for the coming season, The Daily Telegraph reports.

Maxence Lacroix: Tottenham are set to bid for the Wolfburg’s highly-rated 21-year-old French defender, according to website The Boot Room.

Olivier Giroud: The 34-year-old forward is set to join AC Milan, according to the Daily Mail.