Football rumours: Gareth Southgate eyeing £4m bonus if England win World Cup

The Sun reports that England manager Gareth Southgate is in line for a £4million bonus if he can lead the Three Lions to World Cup glory. It is almost three times as much as the £1.5million the 52-year-old was offered to win the 2018 World Cup.

What the papers say

The same paper says Chelsea have suffered a blow in their attempts to add former Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards to their staff. The 43-year-old reportedly wants time to consider his options.

Expand Close Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe denies he has asked to leave the club (Tim Goode/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe denies he has asked to leave the club (Tim Goode/PA)

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail writes Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has denied reports suggesting he has asked to leave the Ligue 1 club in January. It comes amid reports of a relationship breakdown between the 23-year-old and his team-mates as well as club executives.

And according to the Daily Express, Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has reportedly “asked to be sold” in the January transfer window following his underwhelming start to the campaign. The 35-year-old wants to leave due to his “broken” relationship with manager Massimiliano Allegri.

Social media round-up

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Players to watch

Expand Close Former Liverpool striker Sadio Mane joined Bayern Munich in the summer (Peter Byrne/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Former Liverpool striker Sadio Mane joined Bayern Munich in the summer (Peter Byrne/PA)



Sadio Mane: Sky Sports report that Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk has said the 30-year-old Senegal forward’s departure to Bayern Munich is not to blame for their poor start to the Premier League season.

Pascal Struijk: The Dutch outlet Voetbalzone says the 23-year-old defender wants to sign a new deal with Leeds.