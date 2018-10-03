Football rumours from the media: PSG join chase for Man United midfielder Pogba

Paris St Germain have joined the race to sign Paul Pogba , according to the Sun. The paper says PSG are keen to land the 25-year-old midfielder, who is claimed to be desperate to leave Manchester United unless manager Jose Mourinho goes. However, the Ligue 1 champions could face tough competition as Barcelona are also reportedly keeping tabs on the World Cup winner.

What the papers say

Tottenham are preparing to enter the bidding for PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to the Mirror. The 23-year-old France international is reportedly being eyed up by several other European clubs, including Liverpool and Barcelona.

Paris St Germain’s Adrien Rabiot could be on the move (Nigel French/PA)

Danny Welbeck‘s future at Arsenal remains in doubt, with no agreement close on a new deal, the Mirror says. The England striker is in the final year of his contract and is free to talk to foreign clubs in January.

The Gunners will be anxious to avoid a repeat of the Aaron Ramsey situation, the paper adds, with the Welshman set to leave on a free transfer next summer after contract talks collapsed. Reports indicate Real Madrid are interested in the midfielder, who has also been linked with Chelsea, Juventus and Manchester United.

Aaron Ramsey cold be waving goodbye to Arsenal (Victoria Jones/PA)

Meanwhile, Chelsea are keen to give David Luiz a new contract to ensure he stays beyond the end of the season, according to the London Evening Standard. The Brazil defender’s current deal expires at the end of the campaign, but the club are planning to open talks over a one-year extension, the paper claims.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Ilay Elmkies: Manchester City are reportedly interested in the Hoffenheim youngster. Reports in the German media suggest the 18-year-old has caught the attention of Pep Guardiola after some impressive performances for Hoffenheim’s youth side this season.

Daniele Rugani reportedly remains on Chelsea;s radar (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Daniele Rugani: The Chelsea target’s contract talks with Juventus have stalled, according to reports. Italian outlet Calciomercato claims he is yet to reach an agreement with Juventus after snubbing a switch to Stamford Bridge in the summer, and the Sun says Blues boss Maurizio Sarri could be tempted to make another bid.

Press Association