Football rumours from the media: Pogba’s Man Utd future put on hold until summer

After weeks of ‘will-he, won’t-he’ speculation, Paul Pogba has reportedly agreed to stay at Manchester United – for now at least – after a ceasefire with Jose Mourinho. According to the Daily Mirror the £89 million record signing has put his Spanish ambitions to one side and will not press for a move until at least next summer. Relations between Mourinho and the Frenchman are said to remain imperfect, although they have reached an understanding over how the playmaker’s future at Old Trafford will play out. After a reported last-ditch attempt to head to Barcelona failed over the summer, it is claimed Pogba is almost certain to make a fresh bid to leave next year.

What the papers say

The January window will see Manchester City secure a long-term replacement for Fernandinho, the Evening Standard reports. Having missed out on Jorginho and Fred in the summer, City are said to be planning to act decisively in the new year. Early targets include Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves and Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Weigl.

So proud to have made my 100th appearance yesterday for @fulhamfc what a journey its been! hopefully many more to come! Shame we couldnt hang on yesterday for all 3 points but we will go again. Fans were incredible behind the goal🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/UvmFuVfyjG — Marcus Bettinelli (@marcusbettss) September 2, 2018

England goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli will be offered a fresh contract by Fulham that will tie him to the Cottagers for another two years, according to the Sun. The 26-year-old earned his first call-up to the England squad on Tuesday ahead of matches against Spain and Switzerland. Born in south London, Bettinelli joined Fulham as a youngster and made his way through the ranks. His form has reportedly attracted interest of West Ham, Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

Liverpool are interested in Paris St Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to ESPN. The 23-year-old scored in PSG’s 3-0 opener over Caen and has long been admired by Jurgen Klopp, the broadcaster says. In the final year of his contract, the France international has reportedly rejected all offers so far – and has been a Liverpool fan since he was a youngster in Paris.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Luke Matheson: Rochdale’s 15-year-old defender made his first-team debut on the day he went back to school.

😀🙌👏



Start back school on Tuesday after the summer holidays ✅

Make your first team debut aged 15 the same evening ✅

Be part of a 2-1 win over local rivals ✅

Receive the Man of the Match award ✅

Become the club's youngest ever debutant ✅



Congrats, Luke Matheson!#RAFC pic.twitter.com/bo0SyZQ0eP — Rochdale AFC (@officiallydale) September 5, 2018

Richard Ledezma: PSV Eindhoven are keen on the 17-year-old American midfielder, Eindhovens Dagblad reports.

