Football rumours from the media: Mahrez to Man City, Dalot to Man United, Roma keeper to cost Liverpool €90m

What the papers say:

Manchester City are close to landing Riyad Mahrez for a knockdown fee which would still break their transfer record, the Sun reports. The Premier League champions are set to sign the Leicester playmaker for £60million, the paper claims. City had hoped to secure a deal for Mahrez in January, but walked away when the costs topped £90million. The lesser fee of £60million would still surpass the £57million City paid Athletic Bilbao for centre-back Aymeric Laporte earlier this year. Manchester United are close to signing Porto right-back Diogo Dalot, the Daily Mail reports. The paper says the 19-year-old has a buy-out clause of £17.4million, with the club expected to offset the deal with Matteo Darmian's £11.5million sale to Juventus. United are said to be keen on landing a right-back to provide competition for Antonio Valencia.

Meanwhile, Roma would demand 90million euros (£79million) from Liverpool for goalkeeper Alisson, according to the Guardian. The Italian club plan to resist Liverpool's advances until at least after the World Cup and are looking at offering the 25-year-old a pay rise in order to tempt him to stay. Liverpool may be put off by the fee, the paper adds. As rumours over the future of Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale continue to intensify, the Independent suggests Tottenham could launch a bid to bring him back to the club this summer. The paper says sources close to Bale believe he would be open to a return to Spurs, and could even be willing to make a financial compromise if a deal could be arranged.

Manchester City are reportedly preparing to tie down talented youngster Phil Foden to a new long-term contract. The Telegraph says the Premier League champions have no intention of selling the midfielder, who turned 18 on Monday, and will be looking to start talks over a new deal. Foden, who has also attracted the attention of several European clubs, has two years left to run on the first professional contract he signed at 17. Social media round-up:

Players to watch: Alex McCarthy: Tottenham are keeping track of the Southampton goalkeeper, the Mirror says. The club are said to be on the lookout as their current number two Michel Vorm's contract expires in the summer. Other Premier League clubs are also watching 28-year-old McCarthy, including Wolves, Arsenal and Liverpool, the paper adds.

Adama Traore: Newcastle are reportedly planning to bid for the Middlesbrough winger. The Yorkshire Post claims the Teesiders are bracing themselves for offers for the 22-year-old, who has also been linked with a move to West Ham. He could also come cheaper than expected, the paper reports, with Boro valuing him at £15million.

Online Editors