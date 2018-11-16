Football rumours from the media: Bayern Munich eye Aaron Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey could be leaving the Premier League behind for a move to Bayern Munich, the Independent says. The German club are said to be confident of landing the Arsenal midfielder, who is set be available on a free transfer in the summer. At home, Liverpool and Chelsea have also been tipped to be part of the race for the 27-year-old.

Aaron Ramsey could be leaving the Premier League behind for a move to Bayern Munich, the Independent says. The German club are said to be confident of landing the Arsenal midfielder, who is set be available on a free transfer in the summer. At home, Liverpool and Chelsea have also been tipped to be part of the race for the 27-year-old.

What the papers say

Manchester United might have to be prepared to walk away from a potential swoop for Paulo Dybala, the Mirror reports. The Argentine forward is happy with current club Juventus, the paper says, with his focus on winning titles in Italy.

Still with United, and the Red Devils might also hit an obstacle in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid’s Diego Godin. The LaLiga club are keen to persuade their star defender to stay in Spain, according to the Mirror, meaning United could lose out on the 32-year-old once again after considering a £20m deal last summer.

Diego Godin has been linked with Manchester United (Adam Davy/PA)

The chase for Atletico Mineiro’s Emerson is hotting up, with the Sun claiming both Chelsea and Arsenal are keeping tabs on the 19-year-old. The Brazilian full-back is making waves in Europe and his talent has reportedly not gone unnoticed by the London rivals, who both could make a bid up to £8million in the January transfer window.

Social media round-up

Gerrard reveals why he turned down mega-money move to Chelseahttps://t.co/PTU1sQ7xWp pic.twitter.com/9i6gd02NMy — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 15, 2018

AC Milan are determined to re-sign 37-year-old former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimović. (Source: Calciomercato) pic.twitter.com/D4LeHRS5Mt — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) November 15, 2018

Players to watch

Eric Bailly looks to have fallen out of favour at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Eric Bailly: The Manchester United defender’s apparent frustration at a lack of first-team action could be eased by interest from both Tottenham and Arsenal, the Daily Record reports. The north London duo are said to be keen on making a move for the 24-year-old, but it remains to be seen whether United will be willing to let go of their £30 million player.

Keylor Navas: The Real Madrid goalkeeper is said to have shown a desire to follow his former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, according to the Mirror. But the paper also says Juventus seem keen to stick with former Arsenal keeper Wojciech Szscesny as their number one.

Press Association