Football rumours from the media

Arsenal are looking to bring in Andre Onana from Ajax and will put forward a bid of £7million, according to the Daily Mail. Goalkeeper Onana is reportedly close to signing with the Gunners and his low price comes as the 25-year-old is currently serving a doping ban.

What the papers say

Mikel Arteta’s side are also said to be leading the way to sign Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling, reports the Daily Express. The winger has been linked with a move away from the Etihad after a slow end to the season.

Barcelona could be selling as many as six players over the summer to ease their financial worries, the Daily Star says. Among those reported to be leaving the Catalan side are Sergio Busquets, Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba with top European sides linked with all six.

Meanwhile, Manchester City could also look to sell a number of assets to free up space for Harry Kane, writes the Daily Express. Aymeric Laporte is among those who could make way as City aim to land the Spurs talisman.

Former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo could be staying in the Premier League, reports the Daily Mail. The Portguese has been linked with the vacant position at Crystal Palace after Roy Hodgson stood down at the end of last season.

Social media round-up

Arsenal and Chelsea target Santos wonderkid hailed the 'new Neymar'https://t.co/osuHxHDv8S pic.twitter.com/iJ8BGuEL10 — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) June 1, 2021

Paris Saint-Germain have asked for Moise Kean on loan [paying a fee as last summer] for one more season. Everton will decide on Keanâs future only after having appointed the new manager - price tag has always been around â¬45m. 🔵🇮🇹 #PSG #EFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2021

Players to watch

Lionel Messi: The forward is close to ending speculation over his future and signing a new two-year deal at Barcelona, writes AS.

Miralem Pjanic: The Bosnian is looking for a way out of the Nou Camp and wants to return to Juvenus, says Tuttosport.

Jules Kounde: Manchester United are facing competition for the signature of the Seville defender, with Barcelona also keen on the 22-year-old, Mundo Deportivo reports.