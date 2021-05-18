Football rumours from the media

Harry Kane and Yves Bissouma are in the latest football rumours (Jon Super/

Harry Kane has reportedly reiterated his intention to leave Tottenham in the summer. The Guardian says the striker informed club bosses of his imminent exit as he expressed frustration at Tottenham’s continued title struggles. Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are believed to be the frontrunners for the 27-year-old England captain’s signature.

What the papers say

The Sun says Brighton have slapped a hefty price tag on in-demand midfielder Yves Bissouma. The 24-year-old Mali international is wanted by Arsenal and Liverpool, however his suitors have been told they will need to stump up at least £40million if they want to sign him.

The paper also reports multiple Premier League clubs are preparing to battle it out in pursuit of Borussia Monchengladbach and Germany defender Matthias Ginter. Tottenham and Liverpool are believed to be chasing the 27-year-old, with his signature expected to cost around £30million.

Manchester United have reportedly been in contact with Sporting Lisbon over a £52million deal for teenage defender Nuno Mendes. According to The Sun, the 18-year-old is also a priority target for Manchester City, though any imminent deal is thought to be unlikely as Lisbon wait to see if his value can be pushed any higher through potential Euro 2020 selection.

Social media round-up

Barcelona's hopes of signing Haaland this summer have been dealt a blow â­https://t.co/3uOCrVn7LS pic.twitter.com/VcC9OckG5Y — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) May 17, 2021

Chelsea âplanning Ruslan Malinovskyi transfer raid this summer with Atalanta midfielder high on Thomas Tuchelâs listâ https://t.co/aug3N49PV4 — The Sun Football â½ (@TheSunFootball) May 17, 2021

Players to watch

Kieran Trippier: The Atletico Madrid defender has been linked with a Premier League return with either Manchester United or Everton, according to The Athletic.

Memphis Depay: The Lyon forward is expected to join Barcelona in the summer, reports L’Equipe.

Santiago Moreno: Football Insider reports Leeds and Rangers are monitoring the America de Cali forward.

