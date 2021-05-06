Football rumours from the media

The field all racing to sign Brentford’s <strong>Ivan Toney</strong> just got larger with West Ham and Chelsea both looking to land the £35million-rated striker, says The Sun. Toney, 25, signed for the Bees in August 2020 and is the Championship’s top scorer this term.

What the papers say

Tottenham have been linked with Antonio Conte as a replacement for Jose Mourinho, says the Daily Express. The former Chelsea and Italy manager is currently at Inter Milan and guided the club to a Serie A title.

West Ham and Crystal Palace will battle it out in the race to sign RB Leipzig’s South Korea striker Hwang Hee-Chan, the Daily Telegraph reports. The 25-year-old has failed to find the net in the Bundesliga this season, but scored 28 league goals in 86 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg.

Lorenzo Pellegrini, who scored against Manchester United in the Europa League semi-final, is yet to agree a new deal with Roma and this could allow Liverpool to make a move for the midfielder, according to the Daily Mirror.

Arsenal target Achraf Hakimi, currently on the books of Inter Milan, has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich with incoming boss Julian Nagelsmann keen on the defender, says the Express.

Social media round-up

Sol Campbell has emerged as a leading candidate to become the next England U21 manager. (Source: Daily Mirror) pic.twitter.com/2AbgEBQiHy — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 5, 2021

Chelsea are working to complete the agreement soon and keep Thiago Silva also for the next season, confirmed. The board, Thomas Tuchel and everyone in the club is so happy with Thiago on and off the pitch. 🔵â³ #CFC https://t.co/6zBLSSlkZ0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 5, 2021

Players to watch

Mohamed Salah: Paris St Germain are keen on signing the 28-year-old as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe if the Frenchman leaves in the summer, says Le Parisien.

Serge Aurier: PSG are also keen on signing the Tottenham right-back as the Ligue 1 side look to bolster their defence, according to RMC Sport.

Eric Lamela: Mourinho could look to be reunited with the Spurs midfielder at Roma, writes Football.London.

