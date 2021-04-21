Football rumours from the media

<strong>Maurizio Sarri</strong>, the former Chelsea manager who most recently was at Juventus, has been linked with the vacant hot seat at Tottenham, reports the Daily Mail.

The paper says Spurs have been in touch with the Italian to offer the job from the start of next season.

It comes after Jose Mourinho was sacked this week, with the Portuguese said to be in the running to be named Celtic manager, according to the Sun. The Scottish side have been without a manager since Neil Lennon resigned in February.

Expand Close Jesse Lingard may be on the radar of Aston Villa (Dave Rogers/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jesse Lingard may be on the radar of Aston Villa (Dave Rogers/PA)

Aston Villa could be interested in a move for Jesse Lingard, the Birmingham Mail reports. The Manchester United midfielder has impressed during his loan spell at West Ham and boss Dean Smith has reportedly said he is looking to bolster his attacking options.

Another potential Manchester United departure is Eric Bailly, with Real Betis said to be keen on signing the Ivorian defender, writes the Sun.

Expand Close There could be a battle for West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone (Andrew Coulridge/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp There could be a battle for West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone (Andrew Coulridge/PA)

Meanwhile, Manchester United and West Ham are said to be keen on West Brom’s goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, but the Baggies will look to keep the 28-year-old at the Hawthorns, writes the Express and Star.

Social media round-up

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles 'offered two clubs' after impressing on loan https://t.co/CYXolxN9FN — The Sun Football â½ (@TheSunFootball) April 20, 2021

David Alaba has verbally agreed a 5-year contract until 2026 with Real Madrid. The contract is not signed yet, but will be in the next weeks. (Source: Sky Germany) pic.twitter.com/hySn0Tz2CF — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) April 20, 2021

Ones to watch

Javi Gracia: The former Watford manager could be dismissed from his post at Valencia should Jose Mourinho be interested in joining the LaLiga side, reports Todofichajes.

Expand Close Barcelona have made a contract offer to Sergio Aguero (Martin Rickett/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Barcelona have made a contract offer to Sergio Aguero (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sergio Aguero: Barcelona have offered the Manchester City striker a contract for when his deal expires at the Etihad in the summer, says TyC Sports.

Cyle Larin: The Besiktas forward has attracted the eye of both West Ham and Everton, according to Sport Witness.

PA Media