Football rumours from the media

Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata could be on their way out of Manchester United in a summer shake-up (Martin Rickett/Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United may be looking for a clear out this summer, with midfielder <strong>Jesse Lingard</strong>, playmaker <strong>Juan Mata</strong> and defenders <strong>Diogo Dalot</strong> and <strong>Phil Jones</strong> possibly on their way, Metro reports. The mass offload could add around £60million to the spending budget manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to be given by his board, pending Champions League qualification. Solskjaer reportedly wants to sign a centre-back, a right winger, a defensive midfielder and possibly a centre-forward this summer.

What the papers say

Manchester City are moving in on Sporting Lisbon defender Nuno Mendes, AS reports. The 18-year-old Portuguese is in hot demand, with Real Madrid said to be circling. Mendes is widely regarded as one of the best left-backs in Europe, with interest keen from several clubs, and City boss Pep Guardiola is said to be keen to beat off competition from Real for his signature.

Expand Close Sergio Aguero’s possible move to Barcelona hinges on a couple of variables (Justin Setterfield/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sergio Aguero’s possible move to Barcelona hinges on a couple of variables (Justin Setterfield/PA)

Sergio Aguero‘s possible move to Barcelona in the summer is closer to happening, but the transfer may depend on Lionel Messi’s future with the Catalan giants, Spain’s AS reports. Aguero will be free to leave Manchester City at the end of this season and Barca’s president-elect Joan Laporta is keen to sign the 32-year-old on a two-year deal. But Aguero can not sign until Laporta takes the reins, and the deal may be contingent on Messi re-signing with the club.

Arsenal are considering moves for Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan N’Dicka and Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, the Daily Express reports. Frenchman N’Dicka, 21, has made great strides in the past 18 months after joining Frankfurt from Auxerre and is said to be key to Mikel Arteta’s plans for a summer defensive rebuild. Arsenal have also asked to be kept informed of Bissouma’s situation ahead of the transfer window.

Expand Close Emerson Palmieri could be heading out of the door at Chelsea (John Walton/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Emerson Palmieri could be heading out of the door at Chelsea (John Walton/PA)

Emerson Palmieri looks set to leave Chelsea. Calciomercato reports Inter Milan and Napoli are interested in signing the 26-year-old Italy defender. Chelsea are open to selling Emerson, but will want at least £17m for him.

Social media round-up

Man Utd urged to break the bank to sign Declan Rice and Wesley Fofana https://t.co/TnsVbhKi7x — The Sun Football â½ (@TheSunFootball) March 14, 2021

Thomas Tuchel lays out Chelsea's summer transfer plans as forwards continue to misfire | @MirrorAnderson https://t.co/RZV8aHf8P0 pic.twitter.com/I2tEqWqmgT — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 14, 2021

Players to watch

Erling Haaland: Borussia Dortmund say that despite intense interest from the biggest clubs in Europe, they are intent on keeping the exciting 20-year-old for as long as possible, Welt an Sonntag reports.

Expand Close Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope could be off to Manchester United (Laurence Griffiths/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope could be off to Manchester United (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

Nick Pope: Burnley’s 28-year-old England goalkeeper could be made an offer from Manchester United this summer, though Tottenham are also in the hunt, according to the Star on Sunday.

Christian Eriksen: The former Tottenham playmaker insists he is happy at Inter Milan, despite rumours linking him with a move last January, Football Italia says.

PA Media