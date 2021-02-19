Football rumours from the media

Manchester City remain keen to sign <strong>Lionel Messi</strong> but have slashed their contract offer for the superstar by a whopping £170million, the Daily Mirror reports. It means the five-year deal City put forward six months ago would now be worth £430m to Messi, who could leave Barcelona when his contract expires at the end of the season. Paris St Germain, however, may provide Pep Guardiola’s outfit with stiff competition for his signature.

What the papers say

James Rodriguez is looking for a move away from Everton despite having only arrived last summer, Spanish outlet DefensaCentral reports. Despite the presence of manager Carlo Ancelotti, the Colombian midfielder is said to be unhappy on Merseyside due to “the weather, customs, and a very physical football” that has caused him a succession of injuries. The 29-year-old is said to be keen on a return to Madrid, and signing for Atletico.

Perhaps in light of the Rodriguez rumblings, Everton are keen to raid Real Madrid for another midfielder in Lucas Vazquez on a free transfer, Spanish website Todofichajes reports. Real boss Zinedine Zidane has reportedly been leaning towards moving on the 29-year-old since last summer, with his contract up on June 30.

West Brom are keen to beat Wolves to the signature of teenage Bristol City striker Louis Britton, according to Football Insider. The 19-year-old is attracting a lot of attention ahead of his contract expiring in June, especially from the West Midlands rivals. The giant forward is yet to agree on a new deal with City.

Social media round-up

Fiorentina âwell ahead in talksâ with out-of-favour Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira https://t.co/mKI3qZYs3k — The Sun Football â½ (@TheSunFootball) February 19, 2021

Everton 'will demand Â£70m for Moise Kean' - almost three times what they paid for him https://t.co/AtRbsbN9fU — The Sun Football â½ (@TheSunFootball) February 18, 2021

Players to watch

Rhys Healey: West Brom and Middlesbrough are eager to sign Toulouse’s 26-year-old English striker, Teamtalk says.

Wilfried Zaha: The 28-year-old has dropped hints he wants to leave Crystal Palace, The Sun reports.

Memphis Depay: Lyon hope the former Manchester United flop will stay despite having reportedly agreed terms with Barcelona, according to The Sun.

PA Media