Football rumours from the media

Everton are believed to be willing to offer <strong>Dele Alli</strong> an escape from Tottenham. According to the Daily Mirror, the Toffees are prepared to sign the midfielder on loan in January. The 24-year-old has not started a Premier League game for Spurs since the opening game of the season.

What the papers say

The Sun reports Nice are closing in on a loan move for Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori. Although the 22-year-old has had limited game time this season, Tomori’s proven Premier League experience is believed to be enough for Nice to want to bring him in on a short-term deal as a replacement for injured defender Dante.

Expand Close Former Newcastle striker Salomon Rondon could soon be back in the Premier League (Gareth Fuller/PA) PA / Facebook

Venezuela striker Salomon Rondon has been linked as a potential replacement for injured Wolves forward Raul Jimenez. The Sun reports the 31-year-old former West Brom and Newcastle forward, currently with Chinese side Dalian Pro, is viewed by Wolves bosses as a possible short-term solution up-front, with Rondon believed to be open to a deal.

Arsenal’s hopes of landing Houssem Aouar have taken a hit with Paris St Germain reportedly set to step up their interest in the Lyon midfielder. The Daily Express, citing Le10Sport, says the French giants are eager to strike a deal that would see the 22-year-old move to the club in the summer. The Gunners’ attempt to sign Aouar over the previous summer transfer window was ultimately rebuffed, however the club remains desperate to attract a midfielder who can help aid their lacklustre attack.

Social media round-up

Harry Winks could quit Tottenham for transfer abroad in January to keep his England Euro 2021 dream alive | @dwright75 https://t.co/UmfGDnb4rN — The Sun Football â½ (@TheSunFootball) December 14, 2020

Wolves lining up Â£19m Oleksandr Zinchenko transfer bid - two-years after rejecting move from Man City https://t.co/xlqtmcF120 — The Sun Football â½ (@TheSunFootball) December 14, 2020

Players to watch

Expand Close Juventus’ Paulo Dybala is reportedly wanted by Tottenham (Martin Rickett/PA) PA / Facebook

Paulo Dybala: Spanish website TodoFichajes reports Tottenham are set to fork out £63.6m for the 27-year-old striker.

Memphis Depay: Paris St Germain and Barcelona have been linked with a move for the Lyon striker, according to French newspaper Le Parisien.

