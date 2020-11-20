Football rumours from the media

Pep Guardiola’s commitment to Manchester City has reportedly re-energised the club’s pursuit of <strong>Lionel Messi</strong>. The Daily Mirror says Guardiola agreeing to a new deal will add extra incentive for Messi to swap the Nou Camp for the Etihad Stadium next year. The paper adds club bosses believe the 33-year-old Argentinian is the final piece needed for City to claim Champions League glory.

What the papers say

The Guardian reports Olivier Giroud is ready to leave Chelsea in a bid to get more playing time under his belt in the lead-up to the European Championship with France. The 34-year-old striker is believed to be willing to consider offers for a move in January, with another Premier League club or Italy his preferred destinations.

England goalkeeper Dean Henderson may be weighing up a loan move away from Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)

England goalkeeper Dean Henderson may be weighing up a loan move away from Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)

Dean Henderson has reportedly been linked with a loan move to Celtic. According to the Daily Mirror, the Manchester United goalkeeper’s position as choice at the club may lead him to seek playing time elsewhere ahead of England’s Euro 2020 bid, with Celtic already inquiring about his services.

Manchester United are believed to be in a three-way battle for 18-year-old France and Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. The Daily Mail, citing a report from Marca, says Paris St Germain and Real Madrid have also expressed interest in Camavinga, who has been valued by Rennes at about £62million.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Sergio Ramos: A host of Premier League clubs are ready to battle for the signature of the Real Madrid defender if he decides not to renew his contract, according to 90min.

Real Madrid are believed to be set on making a move for Bayern Munich's David Alaba (Adam Davy/PA)

Real Madrid are believed to be set on making a move for Bayern Munich's David Alaba (Adam Davy/PA)

David Alaba: Marca reports Real Madrid will move for the Bayern Munich defender regardless of Ramos’s decision.

Vladyslav Supriaha: AC Milan have expressed interest in the 20-year-old Dynamo Kyiv forward, according to Calciomercato.

PA Media