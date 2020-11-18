Football rumours from the media

Chelsea could see a mass exodus in January to raise funds for the signing of West Ham’s <strong>Declan</strong> <strong>Rice</strong>, the Daily Star says. The paper reports Frank Lampard’s outfit could look to cash in on <strong>Tiemoue Bakayoko</strong>, <strong>Olivier Giroud</strong>, <strong>Emerson Palmieri</strong>, <strong>Danny Drinkwater</strong> and <strong>Antonio Rudiger</strong> to raise cash for the £70million-rated Rice.

What the papers say

Manchester United are set to follow suit and cut a number of fringe players in January to lower their wage bill, the Manchester Evening News says. Phil Jones, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Sergio Romero and Marcos Rojo are heading for the Old Trafford exit door, as Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer looks at a potential rebuild next summer.

And Barcelona will also become a selling club, having to offload four players – including Samuel Umtiti and Martin Braithwaite – if they have any hope of landing long-term targets Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay, says the Daily Mail.

Expand Close Portugal's Joao Felix could replace Kylian Mbappe at Paris St-Germain (Mike Egerton/PA) PA

Whatsapp Portugal’s Joao Felix could replace Kylian Mbappe at Paris St-Germain (Mike Egerton/PA)

Paris St Germain could look to land Joao Felix if Real Madrid complete a move for Kylian Mbappe, the Sun reports. The Ligue 1 side may face a challenge from Manchester United for the Portuguese teenager, who is currently on the books of Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Dominik Szoboszlai, reports the Daily Star. Szoboszlai, currently at Red Bull Salzburg, helped secure Hungary’s spot in Euro 2020 with a last-minute winner against Iceland, and the Gunners may face competition from other European sides for the midfielder.

Social media round-up

Mario Balotelli held talks over shock move to Championship strugglershttps://t.co/6wiKwtPSyO pic.twitter.com/J0LVbjTKpz — The Sun Football â½ (@TheSunFootball) November 17, 2020

Arsenal and Man Utd interested in deal for Ousmane Dembele who has âoffers on tableâ #AFC #MUFC #FCBarcelona https://t.co/VEr0rrLd49 — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) November 17, 2020

Players to watch

Arkadiusz Milik: Napoli’s Polish striker has caught the eye of Everton and Tottenham, who could only have to shell out £10million to land the 26-year-old in January, says the Sun.

Granit Xhaka: The Arsenal midfielder could be on his way to Inter Milan, with Christian Eriksen coming the other way in a swap deal, says Corriere dello Sport.

Samuel Eto’o: The 39-year-old former Chelsea and Barcelona great could come out of retirement for a spell in the Spanish third tier, reports Marca.

PA Media