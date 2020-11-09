Football rumours from the media

<strong>Dominik Szoboszlai</strong> vowed to stay with Austrian side RB Salzburg last summer after they qualified for the Champions League but that might be about to change. The 20-year-old playmaker is being courted by Arsenal, according to the Daily Mail which quotes Hungarian outlet Index.

Big European clubs are circling Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante and want to sign him in the summer. The Sun cites Canal as reporting Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte wants to work again with the Blues midfielder, who he brought to Stamford Bridge in 2016. But the former Chelsea manager may face competition from Real Madrid, who are also interested in the 29-year-old World Cup winner.

Manchester United’s players still support Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite the side’s inconsistent performances, the Daily Mirror reports. The paper says the Norwegian manager’s charges are “ready to fight for him” even though results have been somewhat mixed of late.

Chatter about Moise Kean leaving Merseyside is destined to grow louder after Paris St Germain boss Thomas Tuchel said the player is “very important” to the Ligue1 team. The 20-year-old striker is on loan from Everton and has scored five goals from just five matches, in stark contrast to his four scores from 37 appearances during his first season at Goodison Park. The Liverpool Echo, citing Beinsports, said Tuchel told reporters the Italy international’s performances were “very important for us because we miss that in certain times”.

Moussa Dembele: The Sun reports West Ham are poised to offer £30m for the France forward, 24, if Lyon decide to sell him.

Sergio Ramos: David Beckham is waiting to snap up the 34-year-old Spain defender’s Real Madrid contract when it ends in the summer and bring him across to Inter Miami, according to Bild which is cited by Inside Futbol.

