Football rumours from the media

The imminent exit of <strong>Emerson Palmieri</strong> from Chelsea is reportedly all-but-certain. The Daily Express, citing a report in AreaNapoli, says the 26-year-old defender will be free to leave the club in the January transfer window. The Italy international has made just three appearances for Chelsea this season and Ben Chilwell’s return to fitness is only set to make his chances of regular first-team football even slimmer.

What the papers say

Everton are believed to have set their sights on Real Madrid midfielder Isco. According to the Daily Mirror, the Spaniard is keen on a potential move happening in January, with Madrid reportedly also happy to send the 28-year-old out on loan. However the Toffees may have some international competition from Juventus for his signature, with the Serie A giants linking Isco in a potential swap deal.

Back to Stamford Bridge, the Blues are believed to be readying a £6.9million bid for Malmo centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic. Citing a report in Swedish publication Kvallposten, the Daily Star says Chelsea have taken note of the Bosnia and Herzegovina international’s recent strong run of form and are preparing a five-year deal for the 21-year-old.

Wolves have been linked with a move for Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence. The Birmingham Mail, via TeamTalk, says the Premier League club headline a raft of clubs interested in the young defender after he helped Neil Warnock’s side into the Championship play-off places.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

David Alaba: Calciomercato reports Real Madrid, Juventus and Inter Milan are locked in a three-way battle for the versatile Bayern Munich player, who is out of contract at the end of the season. Neymar: The Brazilian is no longer seeking a return to Barcelona, according to AS.

