Football rumours from the media

<strong>Mesut Ozil</strong> may be out of favour at Arsenal but the Daily Mail reports the German will look to see out his contract at the Emirates. Ozil was left out of the Gunners’ Premier League squad, but the paper says the 32-year-old will continue to be paid his £350,000-a-week wages until his deal expires, despite the club’s eagerness to cut their losses.

What the papers say

However, the Daily Star reports that the MLS may come to Arsenal’s aid, suggesting DC United could look to take the World Cup winner when the January transfer window opens. The franchise, who used to have Wayne Rooney on their books, finished bottom of their conference in the curtailed MLS season.

Erling Haaland would be keen to link up with Norwegian team-mate Martin Odegaard at Real Madrid and snub a move to the Premier League, the Sun says. Haaland, who has been in stunning form at Borussia Dortmund, is being courted by Europe’s biggest clubs, including Manchester United.

Neymar was heavily rumoured to be looking to leave Paris St Germain (Mike Egerton/PA)

Neymar was heavily rumoured to be looking to leave Paris St Germain (Mike Egerton/PA)

Neymar wants to sign a new deal with Paris St Germain, reports the Sun. The Brazil international was previously reported to be looking to leave the Parc des Princes – and potentially push for a return to Barcelona – but the paper suggests he is now looking to extend his deal past 2022.

Ismalia Sarr and Troy Deeney will remain with Watford and help the Hornets’ push for a return to the Premier League, the London Standard reports.

Social media round-up

â Pique 2024

â Ter Stegen 2025

â De Jong 2026

â Lenglet 2026@FCBarcelona have confirmed four contract renewals! âhttps://t.co/4G57XfOYWn pic.twitter.com/dFHZXFWKXt — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) October 20, 2020

Transfers background: Newcastle contacted Ciro Immobile at the start of the summer window offering him a five-years contract for â¬5,5m/season.



Lazio and Immobile both decided to turn down the bid from #NUFC and to extend his contract. âThey spoke with my agentâ, Ciro confirmed. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 20, 2020

Players to watch

Antonio Rudiger: The Chelsea defender is wanted by a number of clubs, including Tottenham and Everton, says Calciomercato.

Bruno Fernandes is wanted by two LaLiga sides (PA Wire via ABACA)

Bruno Fernandes is wanted by two LaLiga sides (PA Wire via ABACA)

Bruno Fernandes: Real Madrid and Barcelona are keen on the Manchester United midfielder, says AS.

Edin Dzeko: Inter Milan will look to make a move for the Roma striker in January, reports Il Messagero.

