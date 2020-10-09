Football rumours from the media

Manchester City are reportedly close to convincing <strong>Kevin de Bruyne</strong> to sign a new contract with the club. The Times says the club are eager for the 29-year-old midfielder to remain at Etihad for another five years and although nothing has yet been signed, it is understood that both parties are happy with how talks are progressing.

What the papers say

Manchester United are believed to be the leading contender in the race for RB Lepzig defender Dayot Upamecano. Citing a report from Bild, The Sun says the Red Devils will be ready to complete a transfer for the French international next summer when his release clause sparks a price drop. However they will likely see some pressure for his signature with Liverpool among a number of clubs keeping close tabs on Upamecano.

The Evening Standard reports the Reds are set to approach winger Harry Wilson over a potential loan move away from Anfield. The 23-year-old was left out of Liverpool’s Champions League squad and the club is believed to be eager to hold talks about his future once he returns from international duty with Wales.

Ryan Manning‘s versatility could see him snapped up by West Ham. The Daily Star reports the Hammers want a midfielder and a left-back, and the QPR player can play both which has increased his appeal. The Premier League side could sign him for just £5 million.

Social media round-up

Chelsea have Declan Rice alternative as West Ham deal âstill difficultâ next summerhttps://t.co/lYps7SJcsB — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) October 9, 2020

Players to watch

Ashley Young: The 35-year-old full-back has said he would leave Inter Milan “right now” if he could play for Watford again, according to Golden Tales podcast.

Josh King: The Guardian reports West Ham want to sign the Norway striker from Bournemouth on the condition the Cherries lower their £17.5m asking price.

