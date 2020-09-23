Football rumours from the media

Borussia Dortmund are insisting <strong>Jadon Sancho</strong> will not be leaving the club in the current transfer window, in a blow to Manchester United’s hopes of securing him, The Independent reports. Club director Sebastian Kehl says the 20-year-old wide forward is happy for now at Dortmund, and that any change of club will not happen until future seasons.

What the papers say

With Sancho seemingly staying put, United are poised to sign France international Ousmane Dembele, the Daily Record reports. The 23-year-old forward has been out of favour at Barcelona, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to bolster his strike power, especially after last weekend’s loss to Crystal Palace. Elsewhere, however, club sources have played down talk of a move for the Frenchman, according to the Daily Mirror.

Paris St-Germain is emerging as the favourite to take Dele Alli away from Tottenham after his shock tumble out of favour under Jose Mourinho amid the arrival of Gareth Bale, the Daily Mail reports. With Spurs chairman Daniel Levy warning this week Alli would not come cheap, PSG are negotiating with the north London club for a 12-month loan deal. Alli was taken off at half-time in Tottenham’s first game against Everton, then left out of the trips to Lokomotiv Plovdiv and Southampton.

Expand Close Norwich City’s Max Aarons is set to move to Barcelona (Nigel French/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Norwich City’s Max Aarons is set to move to Barcelona (Nigel French/PA)

Norwich’s 20-year-old defender Max Aarons has agreed a five-year deal with Barcelona, Spanish website Sport reports. Aarons reportedly crossed paths with Barcelona’s new manager Ronald Koeman at a game at Everton some years ago, and Koeman told the youngster he was impressed by his potential, Sport says. Norwich are said to be willing to accept an offer of a loan with an obligation to buy, with the fee around £20million.

Newcastle are poised to sign Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik, Corriere Dello Sport reports. The Tyneside club had withdrawn earlier interest in the 26-year-old Poland international, but are apparently now back in the hunt.

Social media round-up

Chelsea outcast Emerson Palmieri wanted by Juventus in short-term transfer with Ben Chilwell now Lampard's first choice https://t.co/ukmjfsY3z3 — The Sun Football â½ (@TheSunFootball) September 23, 2020

Mikel Arteta is planning to offload some two defenders in the coming weeks.



Check out the latest Arsenal transfer news.



👇👇https://t.co/yjoKEkySb5 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 22, 2020

Players to watch

Matteo Guendozi: Arsenal’s 21-year-old midfielder has handed in a transfer request, according to Tribal Football.

Tom Davies: The 22-year-old midfielder could be on his way from Everton to Southampton, Talksport reports.

Sergio Romero: The 33-year-old goalkeeper wants to leave Manchester United, according to The Sun.

PA Media