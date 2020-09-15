Football rumours from the media

Gareth Bale and Divock Origi could be on the move (David Davies/Richard Sellers/PA)

Manchester United’s inability to sign Jadon Sancho could lead to the club making an offer for <strong>Gareth Bale</strong>. According to The Sun, the club has just about lost patience in their pursuit of Sancho and are instead ready to pivot to a short-term deal for the 31-year-old Real Madrid forward.

What the papers say

Fenerbahce has reportedly approached Liverpool about the status of striker Divock Origi. The Daily Mirror reports the Turkish club is one of a number of teams believed to be interested in the 25-year-old, including Aston Villa, Newcastle and Brighton.

The Evening Standard says Arsenal goalkeeper Emi Martinez is on the verge of completing a £20million move to Aston Villa. The 28-year-old opted to leave Emirates Stadium at the end of last season in search of regular first-team football – which the papers reports he has been guaranteed by Villa bosses.

Expand Close West Ham are preparing another offer for Burnley’s James Tarkowski (Peter Powell/NMC Pool/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp West Ham are preparing another offer for Burnley’s James Tarkowski (Peter Powell/NMC Pool/PA)

According to the Standard, West Ham are mulling another offer for Burnley defender James Tarkowski after their earlier bid was rejected. The 27-year-old defender is believed to be a priority target for West Ham manager David Moyes, with any further offers expected to amount to £30m after add-ons.

Social media round-up

Chelsea outcast Danny Drinkwater linked with shock transfer reunion with old boss Claudio Ranieri at Sampdoria https://t.co/iTgbOvDU5L — The Sun Football â½ (@TheSunFootball) September 14, 2020

Man Utd star Sergio Romero offered surprise Argentina transfer by club boss #MUFC https://t.co/fL0bd0KQg7 — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) September 14, 2020

Players to watch

Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool are waiting until the final week of the transfer window to make a move for the Bayern Munich midfielder, according to talkSPORT.

Expand Close Manchester City are looking to secure Jose Gimenez from Atletico Madrid (Daniel Hambury/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Manchester City are looking to secure Jose Gimenez from Atletico Madrid (Daniel Hambury/PA)

Jose Gimenez: AS reports Manchester City have made an £82m offer for the Atletico Madrid defender.

Sergio Reguilon: Marca says Manchester United have entered into talks with Real Madrid for the 23-year-old defender.

PA Media