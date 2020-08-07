Football rumours from the media

Liverpool have fallen short of Norwich’s valuation of left back <strong>Jamal Lewis</strong>, with the Reds offering £10million but the Canaries expecting close to double that, reports the Daily Mail. The paper adds that Jurgen Klopp’s side could add youngster <strong>Yasser Larouci</strong> as a makeweight in their next offer.

What the papers say

Meanwhile, another relegated club are looking to keep hold of their talent with Bournemouth turning down a deal for Aaron Ramsdale, the Mail says. The Cherries want around £25million for their goalkeeper, with Sheffield United offering £12million.

Eric Garcia is looking to make a move away from the Etihad but Manchester City will only let the defender go to Barcelona for a fee in the area of £30million, says the Daily Mirror.

Everton and Brighton may be interested to hear Arsenal are looking to sell Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Rui Vieira/PA)

Everton and Brighton may be interested to hear Arsenal are looking to sell Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Rui Vieira/PA)

Ainsley Maitland-Niles could be leaving the Emirates over the summer, with Arsenal prepared to see the right back go for the right price, the Daily Mirror reports. Everton and Brighton could be among the clubs interested in the former under-21 international, the paper adds.

The Daily Mirror also suggests Carlo Ancelotti is looking to bring Diogo Dalot to Everton from Manchester United over the summer. Dalot has struggled to carve a spot in the starting XI at Old Trafford, having made 20 appearances since moving from Porto in 2018.

Jesse Lingard: Manchester United are prepared to listen to offers for the 27-year-old with the forward deemed surplus to requirements by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, reports the Guardian.

Leicester City's Caglar Soyuncu is wanted by Barcelona (Adam Davy/NMC Pool)

Leicester City's Caglar Soyuncu is wanted by Barcelona (Adam Davy/NMC Pool)

Caglar Soyuncu: Barcelona are running the rule over the Turkey defender and will look to make a £36million bid to Leicester, according to NTV Spor.

Nicolas Gonzalez: Marcelo Bielsa has made the Stuttgart striker one of his top targets as Leeds return to the Premier League next season, reports the Daily Mirror.

