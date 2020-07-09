| 12°C Dublin

Football rumours from the media

A move for Kai Havertz is being talked about in the papers.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Jack Grealish could be on the move (Steven Paston/PA/Rui Vieira/NMC Pool) Expand

By PA Sport Staff

<strong>Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg</strong> looks to be on his way out of Southampton, with Ajax, Tottenham and Everton all interested in bringing in the 24-year-old, reports the Daily Telegraph.

What the papers say

Speculation linking Jack Grealish with Manchester United continues, with Metro reporting that Aston Villa have put an £80million price tag on the player.

Kai Havertz is primed for a move to the Premier League, reports the Daily Star. The paper says the Bayer Leverkusen and Germany winger is set to hand in a transfer request as he looks to make the move to Chelsea over the summer.

Timo Werner is on his way to Chelsea (John Walton/PA) Expand

PA

Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph also runs with Havertz, saying that the Stamford Bridge side are looking to play on his desire to link up with Germany team-mates Timo Werner and Antonio Rudiger.

Sheffield United will look to strengthen their side with the signing of Todd Cantwell from Norwich for a fee in the region of £10million, says the Daily Star.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jorginho: Juventus have made an offer for the Chelsea midfielder, including a swap involving Aaron Ramsey, reports Tuttosport.

Hector Bellerin: Arsenal’s wing-back has caught the eye of Sevilla, who will look to make a move for the 25-year-old in the summer, says the Daily Express.

Kevin De Bruyne: The Manchester City man has been linked with a summer move to Paris St-Germain or Real Madrid, says Sporza.

PA Media