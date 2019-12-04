Football rumours from the media

Tottenham are willing to listen to offers of less than £40million for Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen , the Evening Standard says.

Tottenham are willing to listen to offers of less than £40million for Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen , the Evening Standard says.

What the papers say

West Ham have been dealt a blow in their hopes of landing former Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez as it emerges he has a world-record buyout clause of £20million at Dalian Yifang, according to the Daily Mail.

Mauricio Pochettino could replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford(Mike Egerton/PA)

Ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino wants to become the next Manchester United manager as pressure mounts on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Manchester Evening News reports.

But matters at United would have to turn “catastrophic” for Solskjaer to lose his job, according to the Daily Star.

Norwich, Watford and Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on Enfield forward Muhammadu Faal, 22, who is related to Liverpool and England defender Joe Gomez, The Sun says.

Social media round-up

Lionel Messi defends Cristiano Ronaldo for snubbing Ballon d'Or awards https://t.co/NrLvqEfJL0 pic.twitter.com/5sbFuvR75x — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 4, 2019

'My message to supporters is don't leave early'



Brendan Rodgers urges Leicester fans to have more faith in their team after last-gasp victory over Evertonhttps://t.co/PLZxhdMmwe pic.twitter.com/qgZ3YrI6tb — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) December 4, 2019

Players to watch

Rhian Brewster: Liverpool will only allow England Under-21s striker Brewster to join another club if the 19-year-old is guaranteed playing time, says Football Insider.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: The Arsenal striker is being “closely followed” by Inter Milan, talksport.com reports.

Olivier Giroud: The France forward will hold showdown talks with Chelsea as the 33-year-old eyes a January exit, according to the Evening Standard.

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, tickets to Ireland's against Scotland in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

PA Media