Football rumours from the media

The list of candidates to replace Unai Emery in the Emirates hotseat has grown to 12, reports the Daily Mirror. Emery left Arsenal after a run of seven games without a win, and the club has drawn up a shortlist of a dozen including former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino , Mikel Arteta and Max Allegri .

What the papers say

But interim boss Freddie Ljungberg will be offered the Arsenal job on a permanent basis should results improve, reports the Evening Standard. Ljungberg, who made 216 appearances for the Gunners, had been coach of the Under-23 side.

A day of mixed emotions for Freddie Ljungberg.#NORARS pic.twitter.com/V3IHdlCKxk — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 1, 2019

Christian Eriksen is on his way out of North London and will not sign a new contract with Tottenham, according to the Daily Telegraph. The Denmark midfielder, 27, has previously said he wanted to leave and the paper reports his views have not changed despite Jose Mourinho taking over as manager.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be heading to the Premier League, reports the Daily Telegraph. The Swede left LA Galaxy at the close of the season and is said to prefer re-signing with AC Milan.

Another former Manchester United player Javier Hernandez, who also had a spell at West Ham in England, is keen on moving to Major League Soccer after he leaves Sevilla, the Daily Mail says.

Social media round-up

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told his Manchester United players he will be axed if they lose against Tottenham and Manchester City this week. (Source: Sun Sport) pic.twitter.com/o0CrsepfpY — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) December 2, 2019

Players to watch

Kalidou Koulibaly: The Napoli defender, wanted by Manchester United, is the subject of interest from Real Madrid with the Spanish giants preparing to make a bid reports Calciomercato.

Aston Villa’s Jonathan Kodjia is wanted by Besiktas (Nick Potts/PA)

Jonathan Kodjia: Besiktas are looking at the Aston Villa striker but are only offering £2.5million, short of the Premier League side’s £7m valuation, according to Sporx.

Pedro: Juventus have been linked with a move for the Chelsea winger, Calciomercato says.

