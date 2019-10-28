Football rumours from the media

The money demanded by Borussia Dortmund is significant but the Daily Mirror reports that Manchester United are prepared to meet it for the services of Jadon Sancho. The England forward has been long rumoured with a return to Manchester, where he was part of City’s youth academy. The German club, where the 19-year-old has prospered, want £100m for the teenager.

Reece James is being hunted by Newcastle, according to The Sun. The Chelsea defender, who has also appeared for the England Under-20 squad, will struggle for game time in Frank Lampard’s squad due to the form of Cesar Azpilicueta. But he could get more time on the pitch in the north, with Newcastle manager Steve Bruce keen to see what the 19-year-old can do in the Premier League. Leeds are another club interested in his services.

Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka has attracted the ire of his club’s fans (John Walton/PA)

Arsenal fans want the club captaincy taken away from Granit Xhaka, the Daily Mail reports. The Swiss midfielder, 27, appeared to respond angrily to supporters as he was substituted during the Gunners’ 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace. “It’s not the moment to speak about that because first I want to speak with him and the club,” Arsenal manager Unai Emery said after the match. “We need to stay calm but, really, he was wrong.”

Southampton and Manchester United are both hunting the services of sporting director Erik Stoffelshaus. The 48-year-old was responsible for unearthing talent including Mesut Ozil and Manuel Neuer, building a strong reputation in Russia and Germany. The Sun also says pressure is mounting on Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl after his side lost 9-0 to Leicester last week.

Defender Joe Gomez looks likely to be staying put at Liverpool, according to the Daily Express. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said he needs the England youngster during the current season, despite interest in the 22-year-old from Tottenham and Arsenal.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Kylian Mbappe: The Paris Saint-Germain striker, 20, is increasingly likely to join Real Madrid, according to AS.

Ivan Rakitic: The 31-year-old Croatia midfielder is “open to offers” to leave Barcelona with interest from Manchester United and Juventus, Marca reports.

