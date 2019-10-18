Football rumours from the media

Nemanja Matic may leave Manchester United in January, with Inter Milan keen to sign him in the January transfer window, The Sun reports. Matic has fallen out of favour with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season, having been left on the bench five times. Inter manager Antonio Conte is keen to strengthen his midfield to capitalise on a strong start to the season. Matic is believed to be keen to leave United, but not until his contract ends next summer.

What the papers say

Everton are interested in signing former Celtic and Fulham striker Moussa Dembele, after he indicated he was keen to leave Lyon to return to England, Football Insider says. The 23-year-old has scored six goals from just eight games this campaign with Lyon, and sources say he views a move to a Premier League club as a logical next step in his career. Manchester United are said to be also in the hunt.

Former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is reportedly wanted by Everton (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Manchester City are the latest club to show an interest in Erling Braut Haaland, son of former City midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland, according to The Sun. The 19-year-old Red Bull Salzburg striker has been linked to Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United. Now City have joined in, having sent scouts to watch Haaland play Liverpool in the Champions League. While the youngster’s future is as yet unclear, he appears unlikely to go to Old Trafford, having recently branded United’s interest as “boring”.

Wolves are hoping to sign Ivory Coast’s Franck Kessie from AC Milan in January, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The 22-year-old is reportedly seen as a fix for Wolves’ midfield problems after an indifferent start to the season, in which the club’s playing staff have been stretched thin by European action.

Manchester United are eyeing up three targets over the next two transfer windows, including Dembele, Leicester’s James Maddison and Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez, the Daily Mail says. While United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he’s committed to youth, his side’s poor start to the season has raised the need for proven talent.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Denis Zakaria: Tottenham and Manchester United are among several clubs to have approached Borussia Monchengladbach over the 22-year-old Swiss midfielder, Bild reports.

Joao Pedro: Watford have rejected a plea by Brazilian club Fluminense to keep the 18-year-old forward until mid-2020, according to the Watford Observer. The Hornets have agreed a deal to sign him on January 1.

Ben Chrisene: The 15-year-old England youth international midfielders is a target for Liverpool and Chelsea, The Sun reports.

PA Media