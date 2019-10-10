Sport Soccer

Thursday 10 October 2019

Football rumours from the media

Mesut Ozil and Steven Gerrard are among those making headlines.

Mesut Ozil’s Arsenal career is up in the air (Nick Potts/PA)
By PA Sport Staff

Mesut Ozil fears he has played his last game for Arsenal as he does not appear to be in Unai Emery’s plans, the Daily Mirror reports.

What the papers say

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has been earmarked as Marcelo Bielsa’s eventual successor at Elland Road having impressed in Scotland so far, according to the Daily Express.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement to sign Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic from Juventus in the new year, the Daily Mirror has claimed.

United are also considering a move for midfielder Francisco Sebastian Cordova, who plays for America in the top tier of the Mexican league, according to the Daily Mail.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Erling Haaland: Juventus and Napoli are monitoring Red Bull Salzburg’s Norway striker Haaland, the son of former Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Manchester City midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Paris St Germain’s Thiago Silva (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva: Uruguay forward Cavani and Brazil defender Silva could leave Paris St Germain for free at the end of the season, ESPN reports.

