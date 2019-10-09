Football rumours from the media

Chelsea have put a £22million price tag on Michy Batshuayi as Crystal Palace eye a January transfer deal for the Belgium international, according to the Daily Express.

What the papers say

Manchester United are looking into the possibility of RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann succeeding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford, says the Daily Mail.

Julian Nagelsmann is currently in charge at RB Leipzig (Nick Potts/PA)

The Mail also claims Jose Mourinho is monitoring the situation at Tottenham as he plots a path back into management, with Mauricio Pochettino’s men having endured a difficult start to the season.

Newcastle are hoping to lure Everton defender Lewis Gibson back to St James’ Park after Peter Beardsley’s departure, with the player having previously complained about the former Under-23s boss, who was handed 32-week suspension from all football-related activity last month after being found guilty of making racist comments, the Daily Mail reports. The 58-year-old denied the allegations.



Social media round-up

Players to watch

Declan Rice: Manchester United are considering a move for the West Ham and England midfielder, according to Goal.

Kalidou Koulibaly: The Red Devils are reportedly also looking to sign Napoli and Senegal defender Koulibaly, regardless of Solskjaer’s future, Goal says.

Karamoko Dembele: Borussia Dortmund have joined Arsenal, Juventus and Paris St Germain in tracking the 16-year-old Celtic winger, Bild reports.

PA Media