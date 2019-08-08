Football rumours from the media

David Luiz ‘s second stint at Chelsea looks to be drawing to a close, with Arsenal looking to bring in the Brazilian for £8million, reports the Daily Mirror. Luiz, 32, headed to Stamford Bridge in 2011 before joining Paris Saint-Germain for two seasons then returning to the Premier League.

What the papers say

Tottenham are keen on bringing in two fresh faces ahead of the transfer window, with Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon on the wishlist, reports the Daily Mail.

Everton are ramping up their interest in Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha and have offered the Eagles £80million, reports the Daily Mirror. Zaha scored 10 goals for Palace last season and was linked to Arsenal earlier in the transfer window. The Guardian reports Everton have been told they will need to shell out £100million for the 26-year-old.

Danny Drinkwater could be leaving Stamford Bridge, with Burnley keen on bringing the 29-year-old midfielder in on a loan deal, according to the Daily Mail.

Sander Berge (Nigel French/PA)

Brighton are looking to make a late bid for Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge, according to the Daily Mirror. The Seagulls have reportedly tabled a £28million offer for the Genk man who has been capped 12 times for his country.

Social media round-up

Leicester set to sign Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet for €20m @FabrizioRomano https://t.co/NPKXRcjnoY — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) August 7, 2019

Real Madrid expect to sign Neymar before the European window shuts after offering PSG £110m plus Luka Modrić for the Brazilian. (Source: SPORT) pic.twitter.com/8iYW1N1bQt — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 7, 2019

Players to watch

Xherdan Shaqiri: Monaco are looking to bring in the Liverpool and Switzerland forward, Swiss paper Blick says.

Alexis Claude-Maurice: Norwich are looking to bolster their firepower ahead of their return to the Premier League and have made a £15million bid for the Lorient striker, Le Telegramme reports.

Inaki Williams: Manchester United are willing to match the £81million release clause for the Athletic Bilbao forward, according to El Chiringuito TV.

PA Media