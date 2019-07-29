Sport Soccer

Monday 29 July 2019

Football rumours from the media

Leroy Sane, Stanley Nsoki and Wilfried Zaha make the headlines on Monday.

Manchester City’s Leroy Sane could be heading to Germany (Martin Rickett/PA)
By PA Sport Staff

Bayern Munich are eagerly pursuing Manchester City winger Leroy Sane and hope to complete a deal before the transfer window closes, according to the Daily Mirror. Sane, believed to be valued at around £90million, has been told he does not feature in Pep Guardiola’s starting XI, the paper adds.

What the papers say

Newcastle are closing in on long-term target Stanley Nsoki from Paris St Germain, according to the Newcastle Chronicle, but the Magpies will have to match the Ligue 1 side’s £13.5million valuation of the left-back.

Everton are still keen on signing Wilfried Zaha despite Crystal Palace turning down a proposed £50million offer at the weekend, the Daily Mirror says. The Toffees may have to get closer to £60million to prise the forward away from the Eagles.

Neil Etheridge could be making a return to the Premier League this season, with Aston Villa looking to bring in the Cardiff goalkeeper, according to Wales Online.

Harry Arter may be swapping the south coast for south west London with Fulham looking to bring in the Bournemouth midfielder, reports the Daily Mirror. The Cherries may be willing to sell Arter as they make space for Phillip Billing from Huddersfield.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Blaise Matuidi: The Juventus midfielder is keen on joining up with fellow France international Paul Pogba at Manchester United, the Corriere di Torino reports.

Thomas Heaton may be leaving Turf Moor (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tom Heaton: Aston Villa are interested in signing the Burnley goalkeeper but the £10million price tag is a stumbling block, according to the Birmingham Mail.

Ryan Kent: The Liverpool winger will not be allowed out on loan, with Aston Villa, Rangers and Leeds previously interested in a move reports the Daily Record.

