Football rumours from the media

Lucas Digne may be on his way out of Everton, with Tottenham looking for a deal which could see Danny Rose go in the opposite direction, the Daily Mirror says. Mauricio Pochettino was interested in the French defender when he left Barcelona, the paper adds.

What the papers say

Chelsea and Real Madrid have agreed a £130million fee for Eden Hazard, the Daily Mail says.

Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly is in demand (Scott Heavey/PA)

Manchester United are to enter a tug of war with Juventus for the signature of Kalidou Koulibaly, reports the Daily Mirror. The Napoli and Senegal centre-back is among the top targets of United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the paper adds.

United are also among a pack of three interested in bringing in Youri Tielemans for £40million, writes the Daily Mail. The midfielder spent last season on loan at Leicester from Monaco, with the Foxes and Tottenham also keen.

🎂 Aujourd'hui, un certain Nicolas Pépé souffle sa 24è bougie !

🎉 Joyeux anniversaire au meilleur buteur du #LOSC cette saison 🙌



Vous lui laissez un petit message ? 😉⤵ pic.twitter.com/tSrT73B0u9 — LOSC (@losclive) May 29, 2019

Lille winger Nicolas Pepe continues to be linked with a move to Champions League winners Liverpool, with Manchester United and Arsenal also keen on the £70m-rated man, according to the Daily Mirror.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Yannick Carrasco: The Belgian midfielder is closer to leaving Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang, with Arsenal keen on the 25-year-old, the Daily Mirror says.

Holland’s Matthijs De Ligt (Tim Goode/PA)

Matthijs De Ligt: The Dutch defender will move to either Paris St Germain or Barcelona, with Manchester United out of the running, according to Marca.

Press Association