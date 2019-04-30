Sport Soccer

Tuesday 30 April 2019

Football rumours from the media

David De Gea is the subject of transfer speculation.

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is the subject of transfer rumours (Martin Rickett/PA)

By Press Association Sport staff

Paris St Germain have made David De Gea one of their top targets this summer and will offer him a bumper package to entice him away from Manchester United, the Daily Star reports. The paper says PSG are willing to double his wages and give him a long-term deal worth £450,000-a-week. The Spaniard’s current deal at United runs out next June and he has yet to agree a new contract.

Inter Milan are continuing their pursuit of Manchester City defender Danilo and are willing to offer him a three-year contract, according to the Daily Mail. The Serie A side are looking to propose a deal for around £18million including add-ons, the paper says.

Manchester City’s Danilo is the subject of transfer speculation (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ryan Fraser could leave Bournemouth this summer as he looks to play for a top-six club, the Daily Mirror says. The 25-year-old has attracted the attention of Arsenal following an impressive season so far, while Tottenham and Chelsea are also monitoring him, and he is becoming increasingly keen for a move while his stock is so high, the paper claims.

Liverpool look set to hand Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a new contract after his return from a long-term knee injury. According to the Daily Mirror, the 25-year-old will sign a 12-month extension to take him up to 2023.

Jan Oblak: Manchester United are considering triggering the Atletico Madrid goalkeeper’s 120million euro (£104m) buy-out clause, ESPN reports. The 26-year-old signed a new contract at Atletico in April, but United bosses believe the buy-out clause amount would still be good value, the site says.

Youcef Atal: The Nice right-back is among the summer targets for Chelsea if FIFA lifts the club’s transfer ban, the Daily Telegraph says. The 22-year-old Algeria international is being tracked by a number of European clubs, such as Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid, and would cost at least 40million euros (£34.6m), the paper claims.

Press Association

