Football rumours from the media

Tottenham are pondering their next move as Christian Eriksen’s contract negotiations leave the club facing a difficult decision, the Mirror reports. Spurs look to have two choices: either sell one of their best midfielders this summer, or allow the remainder of his contract to run down if he will not agree to a new one and risk losing him for nothing next season, the paper says. Real Madrid and Inter Milan are both said to interested in the 27-year-old.

Meanwhile, the Mail says Spurs hope a £130million price tag will help ward off interest. The same tactics are reportedly being used on fellow midfielder Eden Hazard, who also has a year remaining on his contract, with the Madrid target being valued at more than £100million, the paper says.

Manchester United look to be working towards a summer overhaul, with The Sun reporting that the club have set up an emergency pay-off fund to offload some of their high-paid stars. Alexis Sanchez and Argentina international defender Marcus Rojo could be among those facing the axe, the papers says.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Thomas Meunier is said to be wanted by Manchester United (Peter Byrne/PA)

In terms of incomings, the Mirror says United have received some good news in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain star Thomas Meunier, with the right-back said to be keen on a move to the Premier League. The Belgian’s contract at Parc des Princes is due to expire in 2020.

Lorenzo Insigne: Liverpool look the favourites to sign the Napoli forward at the end of the term, Italian paper Corriere dello Sport reports. It comes after the 27-year-old has seemingly fallen out of favour at Napoli and Liverpool look to strengthen their attacking options.

Raphael Varane: Manchester United could face competition from Juventus for the signature of the Real Madrid defender, the Italian paper also reports, with Juve said to be lining up Varane as a possible replacement for Andrea Barzagli.

