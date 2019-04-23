Football rumours from the media

Atletico Madrid and Napoli are keeping tabs on Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier , the Express says. It comes amid reports that Spurs could look to bolster their full-back options in the summer, leaving a question mark over Trippier’s long-term future at the club. The race could really hot up at the end of the campaign, however, with Manchester United and Everton also said to be interested in the £40million-rated 28-year-old.

What the papers say

Reece James has impressed during his time at Wigan (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United have been monitoring Chelsea loanee Reece James during his spell at Wigan this season, according to the Mail. The 19-year-old agreed on a deal with the Blues until 2022 before being sent to the Championship side on loan, but could soon have the top flight calling after an impressive showing in his 43 appearances with the Latics.

Tottenham could face competition from Juventus in the battle for Ryan Sessegnon’s signature, the Mirror reports. The Italian side are said to be eyeing the 18-year-old since a revival in form at relegated Fulham, but Spurs appear to be the winger’s top choice if Fulham offer up the England Under-21 international for a summer transfer.

Rodri is wanted by Manchester City, with the Premier League side ready to break their transfer record for the Atletico Madrid star, the Telegraph says. The 22-year-old comes with a £60.6million release clause but with the midfielder seemingly seen as the perfect fit to replace 33-year-old Fernandinho in the long term, City are unlikely to be put off by the high price tag.

Social media round-up

It's been a tough season for Thomas Lemar



But he's still settling at @atletienglish



And he has no plans to leave



✋https://t.co/apykwq7vA2 pic.twitter.com/YSiHm3tikW — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) April 22, 2019

Premier League giants 'set to rival Man Utd for Philippe Coutinho transfer' https://t.co/tbFTg5QwdJ pic.twitter.com/uU7ZWUU0Gr — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) April 22, 2019

Players to watch

Gareth Bale: Real Madrid will look to offload the Wales international as part of a summer shake-up – either on loan or in a permanent move if an acceptable bid can be found, Spanish paper Marca says.

Shkodran Mustafi: The Arsenal centre-back could be among the first on the chopping block in the summer transfer window, the Mail reports. It is thought the potential sale of the Germany international could help bolster Unai Emery’s transfer budget, with Carl Jenkinson and Mohamed Elneny also said to be part of the squad overhaul plans.

Press Association