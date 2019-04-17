Football rumours from the media

Nicolas Pepe is being eyed up by Chelsea as a replacement for Eden Hazard, the Daily Mirror reports. The Blues have lined up the 23-year-old Lille winger in case their appeal against their transfer ban is successful, the paper says. Pepe has also been linked to Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

What the papers say

Tottenham are leading the race to sign Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon, the Sun says. The 18-year-old has reportedly attracted attention from Manchester United, Paris St Germain and Borussia Dortmund but Mauricio Pochettino’s pulling power has given Spurs the edge, the paper adds.

Zinedine Zidane has told Real Madrid to sell Gareth Bale, according to the Independent. The paper claims Madrid are planning major activity this summer, but also need to raise cash and lower the wage bill.

Liverpool are reportedly ready to trigger Julian Brandt‘s £21.5million release clause. The Mirror reports the Reds will be looking to act fast when the transfer window opens to land the Bayern Leverkusen winger. They could face competition, however, as Real Madrid and Juventus are also said to be interested.

Arsenal are apparently in pole position to sign Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti. The Frenchman has been linked to a move to Manchester United but reports in Italy indicate the Gunners are leading the pack when it comes to securing a summer deal, according to the Daily Star. Roma are also said to be eyeing up the 25-year-old should Kostas Manolas leave the club.

Social media round-up

Bayern Munich 'favourites to land Antonio Conte'https://t.co/8l1MNRfQII pic.twitter.com/Beb40FLJdg — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) April 16, 2019

Brendan Rodgers doesn't want to lose £40m-rated star to Tottenham or Man Utdhttps://t.co/TspG7CylPA pic.twitter.com/NrBHMrClct — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) April 17, 2019

Players to watch

Rafael Camacho: The 18-year-old Liverpool winger could be heading to Molineux this summer. The Mirror relays Portuguese media reports that suggest Wolves have joined the race for the talented teenager, marking a potential blow for former club Sporting Lisbon who have also been linked to the youngster.

Liverpool’s Rafael Camacho could be heading to Wolves (Nick Potts/PA)

Adrien Silva: The Leicester midfielder could reportedly make his loan move to AS Monaco permanent. France Football says the 30-year-old has impressed at Monaco and the Ligue 1 side are keen to keep him beyond the expiration of his loan deal this summer.

Press Association