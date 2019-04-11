Sport Soccer

Thursday 11 April 2019

Football rumours from the media

Potential moves at the Etihad, Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge make the headlines.

Spain’s Saul Niguez is reportedly wanted by Premier League clubs (Mike Egerton/PA)

Saul Niguez is wanted by European giants Manchester City, Manchester United and Barcelona, according to the Daily Mirror. The midfielder, who scored his first international goal against England at Wembley in the UEFA Nations League, is currently on the books at Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United may lose midfielder Juan Mata over the summer, with the 30-year-old yet to decide on his future amid interest from clubs in Spain, the Manchester Evening News says.

Inter Milan were so impressed by Christian Eriksen in Tottenham’s Champions League win over Manchester City that the Italian club will be looking to make a move for the Dane, reports the Daily Mail.

Danny Drinkwater could be looking for another club over the summer after manager Maurizio Sarri said the former Leicester player did not feature in his plans, says the Guardian.

Southampton will look to bolster their side with the signing of Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield, the Daily Mail says. The 30-year-old has 10 goals in 25 league appearances for the Scottish club since signing from Burnley.

James Rodriguez: Juventus are leading the chase to sign the Real Madrid outcast who has been on loan at Bayern Munich for the past two seasons, reports the Daily Mail.

Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes (Nick Potts/PA)

Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United are looking to sign the Sporting Lisbon and Portugal midfielder, according to A Bola.

