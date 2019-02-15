Football rumours from the media

Son Heung-min is set to sign a new deal worth £150,000-a-week as reward for his impressive season with Tottenham, according to the Daily Mail. The South Korean only signed a five-year contract last July, with his current deal worth around £110,000-a-week, but Spurs are ready to offer the forward another new deal before the start of next season, the paper says.

What the papers say

Chelsea are eyeing up Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic, the Daily Mirror reports. The £39million-rated 21-year-old has attracted attention across Europe, with Barcelona also understood to be among his admirers, the paper says.

Juventus reportedly sent scouts to Ajax to watch Matthijs De Ligt in action as they continue eyeing up the 19-year-old. The Sun says reports in Italy claim Juve’s sporting director watched the side’s clash with Real Madrid this week. Manchester United are also said to be interested in the defender.

Ajax’s Matthijs De Ligt has reportedly attracted the attention of Juventus (Nick Potts/PA)

Tottenham are preparing to revive their interest in AC Milan’s former Liverpool star Suso, according to the Daily Mirror. The attacking midfielder has a £35million release clause.

Social media round-up

Juventus have reportedly offered Liverpool a huge sum and a player for Mohamed Salah.



It’s the gossip: https://t.co/dygyWU1DNv pic.twitter.com/bcQlKadLJQ — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 14, 2019

Man City reject Premier League bids to keep hold of Phil Fodenhttps://t.co/v2oaKOgq7V pic.twitter.com/w2L4MtJWIq — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) February 14, 2019

Players to watch

Ivan Rakitic: Manchester United have reportedly joined the race to sign the Barcelona star. The Sun says reports suggest the club has enquired about the 30-year-old’s availability, with Chelsea also said to be monitoring the Croatian midfielder’s situation.

Gonzalo Higuain: Chelsea are confident Juventus will sell the 31-year-old for less than the agreed price of 36m euros (£31.8m), according to ESPN. The site says Chelsea believe the Serie A champions will accept a lower price due to their financial commitments if they decide to make his loan deal permanent.

