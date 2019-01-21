Football rumours from the media

Tottenham are struggling for options in attack, with Dele Alli and Harry Kane injured and Son Heung-min away on Asian Cup duty so Andy Carroll may be the answer, according to The Sun. The West Ham forward is a free agent in the summer and could be snapped up for £2million, the paper said.

What the papers say

Former Chelsea and Arsenal defender Ashley Cole may be set for a move to Derby where he will reunite with his old team-mate Frank Lampard, the Daily Mirror says. Ex-England left-back Cole, 38, most recently played for the LA Galaxy and was released at the end of the 2018 season.

Frenkie de Jong continues to be subject of keen interest, with the Daily Mail reporting Barcelona and Paris St Germain are both looking to convince the Ajax midfielder to sign for them.

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain is set to finalise his loan move to Chelsea this week, the Daily Express says.

Paul Scholes could be heading to Oldham (Mark Kerton/PA)

Paul Scholes is set to be named the new manager of Oldham, the Daily Mail says. The Latics dismissed Frankie Bunn last month after six months in charge at Boundary Park.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Eden Hazard: The Belgium international will not be joining Real Madrid during the January transfer window but wants Chelsea to reject any other offers ahead of a summer move, reports Marca.

Matteo Darmian: The 29-year-old Manchester United defender is close to agreeing a loan move to Juventus, the Guardian says.

Adrien Silva: The Leicester midfielder is looking to agree a loan deal with Bordeaux, according to L’Equipe.

Press Association