Football rumours from the media

Wilfried Zaha could leave Crystal Palace in the summer, the Daily Mirror reports. The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to the Chinese Super League in the January transfer window, the paper adds.

What the papers say

Meanwhile, a potential arrival at Selhurst Park is Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke, according to the Daily Mail. The 21-year-old has fallen out of favour at Anfield and is looking for more first-team experience.

Manchester City are set to tussle with Real Madrid for the signature of Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo, the Daily Mirror says. The 22-year-old is valued at around £40million.

Everton defender Mason Holgate could move to West Brom on loan in January, the Express and Star says.

Watford are looking to Nice’s Adrien Tameze as a potential replacement in midfield should Abdoulaye Doucoure leave, the Daily Mirror says.

Social media round-up

Jarrod Bowen’s dream move to Tottenham could be off | @WarrenHaughtonhttps://t.co/Ll1qsNtlBZ pic.twitter.com/IH42GfLIFA — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 30, 2018

Players to watch

Nicolas Pepe: The Lille winger is said to be open to a move in the summer, with Arsenal, Manchester City and Barcelona all interested, La Voix du Nord says.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: RB Leipzig are the latest club to have signalled interest in the Chelsea winger, according to Kicker.

Isco: Chelsea are interested in signing the Real Madrid playmaker, but the 26-year-old has said he does not want to leave the Bernabeu when the transfer window opens, Deportes Cuatro reports.

Press Association