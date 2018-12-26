Football rumours from the media

Wilfried Zaha could be lured to China by a £44millon offer, the Mail says. As the transfer window approaches, Crystal Palace might need to be prepared to battle Super League club Dalian Yifang, who have reportedly made the Ivory Coast striker their top target for January.

What the papers say

Neymar is hoping to open talks with former club Barcelona, the Mirror reports. Having left the Spanish side for Paris St Germain last year, the 26-year-old Brazil striker is now said to want to return to the Nou Camp, but it remains to be seen whether Barcelona are interested in lining up their former player with star forward Lionel Messi again.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now comfortably in position as Manchester United caretaker manager, speculation is growing over Jose Mourinho‘s next move. Real Madrid are said to be on the lookout for a long-term boss to succeed Santiago Solari, but according to the Mirror, the appointment of Mourinho in Spain would not be welcomed by Sergio Ramos and could see the captain leave the Bernabeu.

Chelsea’s Gary Cahill has lacked playing time this season (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal could be the next stop for Chelsea’s Gary Cahill, the Sun says. The 33-year-old, who has featured just seven times for the Blues this season, could provide the Gunners with much-needed defensive back-up, the paper says, as Unai Emery struggles without six of his back-line players.

Social media round-up

Jurgen Klopp: There is no pressure on Liverpool, we want to enjoy the title race ride https://t.co/GYsP4yPKyM — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) December 25, 2018

Emery reveals what Arsenal won't change about Torreira - even if it costs Gunnershttps://t.co/d2kCJ4gSPq pic.twitter.com/x6XH0hPhnQ — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) December 25, 2018

Players to watch

Timothy Weah: The Paris St Germain striker is wanted by Celtic on loan for the rest of the season, according to the Mail. With just two Ligue 1 appearances with the French champions, Brendan Rodgers could offer the 18-year-old more playing time as he seeks to bolster his forward options after losing Moussa Dembele to Lyon in the summer transfer window.

Fernando Calero: Arsenal fans have been speculating after the Real Valladolid defender apparently shared a picture from London, The Sun claims. It comes amid rumours a deal with the Gunners is on the card for January, although the 23-year-old could still make it back for his next LaLiga game on January 5.

Press Association