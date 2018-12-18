Sport Soccer

Tuesday 18 December 2018

Football rumours from the media

Isco, Kabak, Rabiot and Mitrovic are all being talked about on Tuesday.

Isco is subject of transfer speculation (Mike Egerton/PA)
By Press Association Sport staff

Manchester City are looking at signing Real Madrid’s unsettled midfielder Isco in the January transfer window and will offer around £80m, the Daily Mirror says. But the Spanish giants will be looking for bids closer to 100 million euros, or £90m, the paper adds.

On the red side of Manchester, and United are among the clubs who have expressed an interest in Galatasaray defender Ozan Kabak, according to the Daily Mail.

Liverpool are said to be interested in Paris St Germain’s Adrien Rabiot (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Adrien Rabiot, who has been the subject of interest from Liverpool, will not sign a new contract with his current club Paris St Germain, Metro says.

Bournemouth could look to bolster their squad in January with a swoop for Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor and a loan move for Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea, according to the Sun.

Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored seven times this season (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Chelsea could look to bring in attacking reinforcements by signing Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, the Sun says. The Serbian has scored seven goals in 17 games since moving from Newcastle on a permanent deal over the summer.

Players to watch

Matthijs de Ligt: Juventus are interested in taking on the 19-year-old Ajax and Holland defender, Football Italia says.

Paul Pogba: Manchester United’s France midfielder could be interested in returning to Juventus, Tuttosport reports.

Malcom: Several Chinese Super League clubs have put forward £65m bids for the Barcelona’s 21-year-old forward, according to AS.

