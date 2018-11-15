Football rumours from the media

Manchester United’s Chris Smalling is wanted by Everton on a free transfer when his deal runs out next summer, The Sun reports. The 28-year-old defender has already held talks over a new contract at Old Trafford, but the Toffees are hoping to land him next July, the paper says. Marco Silva is said to have sent scouts to watch him in action.

What the papers say

Meanwhile, United are pressing on with contract talks with goalkeeper David De Gea amid fears he could leave at the end of the season, the London Evening Standard says. The Spain international has yet to commit his long-term future to the club despite months of negotiations, and United intend to trigger a 12-month option on his contract which expires this summer, the paper reports.

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is yet to commit to his long-term future to Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Samir Nasri has reportedly been given a New Year deadline to win a contract at West Ham. The Daily Mirror claims the Hammers will give the 31-year-old the chance to earn an £80,000-a-week six-month deal if he proves his fitness before the January transfer window opens.

Chelsea are prepared to listen to loan offers for captain Gary Cahill in January, the Daily Mail reports. The defender’s contract expires at the end of the season but Chelsea will still allow him to leave on loan, the paper says, with Cahill having only made one Premier League appearance since the arrival of Maurizio Sarri. There is likely to be no shortage of interest, with West Ham and Southampton both having made enquiries in the summer, the paper adds.

Teenager Phil Foden is on the verge of signing a new six-year contract at Manchester City, according to the Daily Telegraph. The 18-year-old will shortly put pen to paper for a lucrative new deal, the paper claims, with negotiations said to have been swift.

Social media round-up

Ousmane Dembele for £85m?



It's a hard no from Liverpool. https://t.co/JedaQJeixy pic.twitter.com/BxFZZZnwnf — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 14, 2018

Maurizio Sarri ready to let Chelsea ace leave with TWO clubs set to fight it out for his signaturehttps://t.co/HWQxwxRN4G pic.twitter.com/7Ntgyyqhh8 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 14, 2018

Players to watch

Kaio Jorge: Chelsea have been tracking the Santos teenager, according to the Daily Mail. Scouts have been monitoring his performances for Brazil’s youth sides as interest grows in the 16-year-old forward, the paper says.

Ashley Young: Roma are ready to make a bid for the Manchester United star in January, The Sun reports. The 33-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, with the Italians keen to bolster their squad in a push for Champions League qualification next year, the paper adds.

Press Association