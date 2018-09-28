Football rumours from the media

Barcelona are interested in signing Paul Pogba following the France midfielder’s reported falling out with manager Jose Mourinho, a number of papers report. The Independent write Barca are “monitoring” the situation, while the Daily Mirror says the LaLiga side will offer half of the £200m valuation and could make a move in the summer.

What the papers say

Aaron Ramsey is another player being talked about – with the papers suggesting the midfielder is on his way out of the Emirates. Juventus and AC Milan are interested in taking on the 27-year-old reports the Evening Standard, while the Daily Mirror says Arsenal will look to cash in on the Wales international before he leaves on a free in the summer.

West Ham have redoubled their efforts to keep hold of teenager Declan Rice, the Daily Telegraph says. The Hammers have put forward an improved offer to the central midfielder, with the paper reporting it is worth upwards of £40,000 a week.

Newcastle are determined to keep hold of Rafa Benitez in the St James’ Park hotseat, with the Daily Mirror reporting the club are refusing to discuss any potential successor to the Spaniard.

Benjamin Pavard, previously subject the subject of interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, is wanted by Real Madrid, the Metro reports. Stuttgart have rejected a bid from the Spanish giants for the 22-year-old the paper says.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Cesc Fabregas: AC Milan are looking to make a move for the Chelsea man in January, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Tanguy Ndombele: Manchester City are running the rule over the Lyon and France under 21 midfielder, Le10Sport says.

Frenkie de Jong: Barcelona may have halted their interest in the Ajax man who is wanted by a host of top European clubs including Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham, Catalunya Radio reports.

