Football rumours from the media

Manchester United are said to be among the admirers of Ajax star Frenkie de Jong , according to The Sun. Scouts from Old Trafford travelled to France earlier this month to see the 21-year-old in action for Holland’s Nations League match against France, the paper says, promoting speculation Jose Mourinho is ready to battle Tottenham and Barcelona in January.

Still with United, and it looks as though the Red Devils do not want a repeat of their lacklustre summer transfer campaign, with Hertha Berlin’s Arne Maier reportedly also on the radar. Citing local reports in Germany, The Sun says both United and Arsenal are targeting the 19-year-old, who has recently made his debut for Germany’s under-21 national side.

Free agent James Collins most recently played for West Ham (PA)

James Collins could be heading for Aston Villa, the Telegraph says. The former West Ham defender, who is now a free agent, is being welcomed by Steve Bruce at the club’s training sessions, the paper says, with the Villa boss said to be open to offering the 35-year-old a short-term deal.

Following the departure of chief executive Ivan Gazidis, Arsenal may need to be prepared for their former CEO making a swoop for the Aaron Ramsey as part of his new role at AC Milan. The Star reports the Italian giants have the 27-year-old in their sights and hope to persuade him to make the move to Serie A as he enters the final year of his Emirates contract.

Is now the time for Matt Grimes to shine at Swansea? (PA)

Matt Grimes: The 23-year-old could be close to committing his future to Swansea following reports the Swans are ready to offer him a contract extension. The Sun says after three loan moves since 2014, the Welsh club are now set to discuss a new deal after a run of impressive performances under Graham Potter.

Gary Cahill: The Chelsea veteran is reportedly being eyed by Aston Villa on the back of the success of John Terry’s move to Villa Park last term. Cahill’s contract at Stamford Bridge ends next season, but French outlet La Gazette des Transferts also suggests Marseille and Bordeaux have tabs on the 32-year-old.

