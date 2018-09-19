Football rumours from the media

Plans to bring Jay Rodriguez back to the Premier League have hit a snag, according to The Sun. Burnley were hoping to bring the 29-year-old to Turf Moor, but Championship side West Brom have rejected their opening offer, leaving the Clarets pondering an increase on their £12million bid.

Plans to bring Jay Rodriguez back to the Premier League have hit a snag, according to The Sun. Burnley were hoping to bring the 29-year-old to Turf Moor, but Championship side West Brom have rejected their opening offer, leaving the Clarets pondering an increase on their £12million bid.

What the papers say

Manchester United are said to have their sights on Lucas Paqueta, The Mirror reports. With Paris St Germain and Barcelona also having eyes on the 21-year-old, the Flamengo star is emerging as one of the game’s biggest talents, and United are thought to be prepared to battle a £35million offer from PSG, the paper says.

Speculation over Raheem Sterling’s future at Manchester City continues to dominate the back pages, with The Sun saying contract negotiations will open this month. The paper says the England international’s representatives have not yet met the club hierarchy, but the Premier League champions appear to want to keep the 23-year-old at the Etihad long term and hope to extend his contract beyond 2020.

David de Gea: Questions were raised when it was reported the goalkeeper turned down United’s latest offer, but the Metro reports that the 27-year-old has insisted he is happy to remain at Old Trafford. He is out of contract next summer and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will come up with an improved offer.

Social media round-up

Lionel Messi reveals the surprise Barcelona star he loves to play with mosthttps://t.co/ZpMUuEJR85 pic.twitter.com/Cre5n5DA9t — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 19, 2018

Players to watch

Justin Kluivert is impressing with Ajax ( Nick Potts/PA)

Justin Kluivert and Donny van de Beek: The Ajax pair are on the radar of Tottenham, The Sun says. Having already been impressed with the talent from the Dutch side, it looks as though Spurs will once again turn to their tried-and-tested method of bringing in new talent from Europe.

Press Association