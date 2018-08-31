Sport Soccer

Football rumours from the media

Speculation about moves for King, Ramirez and Origi made the papers on Friday.

Leicester’s Danny Simpson could be leaving the King Power (Steven Paston/PA)
Two of Leicester’s Premier League winners are expected to leave the King Power ahead of the international transfer window closing, the Leicester Mercury reports. Right-back Danny Simpson and midfielder Andy King are said to be allowed to leave and have not yet featured for the Foxes this season.

Sandro Ramirez is to leave Everton and join Real Sociedad on loan, the Daily Mirror reports. The paper said the striker is keen on a permanent move back to his home country, but the Goodison Park club say there is no automatic option to buy.

Liverpool’s Lazar Markovic has spent the last three seasons on loan (Dave Howarth/PA)

Serbian winger Lazar Markovic is heading for the Anfield exit door after spending the last three seasons on loan, with Greek side PAOK among those interested, according to the Daily Mirror.

Another set to leave Liverpool is Divock Origi, with the Daily Mail reporting he is in talks with a number of interested clubs, including Besiktas.

Liverpool target Nabil Fekir was offered to Chelsea in the summer by Lyon, but the Stamford Bridge side turned down the chance to sign the 25-year-old, the Daily Mail says.

Players to watch

Tommy Elphick: The 30-year-old defender, who helped Bournemouth to Premier League promotion, is free to leave Aston Villa, with QPR and Hull among those interested, the Daily Mirror says.

Harold Moukoudi: Aston Villa want to loan the Le Havre defender ahead of a potential permanent deal in January, the Sun reports.

George Saville: Millwall will let their £7m-rated midfielder go to Championship side Middlesbrough, according to the Daily Mirror.

