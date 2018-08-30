Football rumours from the media

Four Liverpool players are on the way out of Anfield, including striker Divock Origi who is wanted by Besiktas, according to the Daily Mirror. Other departures could include Lazar Markovic who could head to Belgium, Sheyi Ojo is close to joining Reims on loan, while Pedro Chirivella is wanted by Rosenborg, the paper says.

What the papers say

Nacer Chadli, who starred for Belgium at the World Cup in Russia, is looking to leave recently-relegated West Brom, the Daily Telegraph says. Chadli, 29, is looking to exit the Hawthorns before Friday’s loan deadline, with Besiktas interested in bringing in the winger.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is set to leave Stoke to join Paris St Germain, The Sun reports. The Cameroon forward joined the Potters from Schalke last August and scored five times as the Potters were relegated from the Premier League.

Moussa Dembele is being watched by Ligue 1 rivals Marseille and Lyon, according to the Daily Mirror. The Celtic striker missed training amid interest from the clubs wishing to bring the 22-year-old back to his native France.

Crystal Palace captain Jason Puncheon is wanted by Tony Pulis (Mark Kerton/PA)

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis is looking for a reunion with winger Jason Puncheon, according to the Teesside Gazette. The Crystal Palace man has been told he may leave on loan with Boro in the driving seat, the paper said.

Social media round-up

Just 14 months after he left for 33m euros, Real Madrid have re-signed striker Mariano from Lyon.



Players to watch

Jan Oblak: The Slovenia goalkeeper looks set to leave Atletico Madrid after rejecting the offer of a new contract, according to AS.

Paul Pogba: The Manchester United man is among three midfielders to be targeted by Barcelona next summer, according to Sport. The other players being watched by the LaLiga giants are Adrien Rabiot at Paris St Germain and Ajax’s Frenkie De Jong.

Quincy Promes: The Dutch winger could be swapping Spartak Moscow for Sevilla, AS reports.

