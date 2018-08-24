Football rumours from the media

While there isn’t an opening for the top job at Manchester United yet, former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is eyeing the role should Jose Mourinho leave, the Mail reports. The Frenchman has reportedly suggested he would like to replace Mourinho, who is facing a big test after the disappointment of a lack of transfer activity at Old Trafford this summer.

What the papers say

The European transfer window is starting to hot up, with Tottenham’s Danny Rose at the centre of the speculation. Paris St Germain are thought to be the front-runners to seal a loan move for the England man, the Mirror says.

A question mark remains over Danny Rose’s future at Tottenham (Steven Paston/PA)

Sticking with Tottenham, and midfielder Moussa Sissoko is on the radar of Turkish club Fenerbahce, according to The Sun. The 29-year-old only joined Spurs two years ago but with few starts last season, a loan move could be possible before August 31. Fenerbahce are also said to want the option of a permanent deal.

Everton appear to be going to great lengths to keep hold of winger Ademola Lookman as RB Leipzig continue to pursue the 20-year-old. Lookman spent part of last season at the German club and impressed so much that they have already attempted two permanent deals. But Marco Silva now appears to be trying to swat away interest, with the Telegraph reporting the manager as saying the youngster is “the present and the future of the club.”

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Great to be back 🏃🏽‍♂️⚽️ A post shared by Harrison Reed (@harrisonreed) on Jun 29, 2018 at 11:17am PDT

Harrison Reed: The Southampton midfielder could be nearing a loan move, the Daily Echo reports. Blackburn are said to be keen on a loan deal which would see the 23-year-old back in the Championship after spending last season at Norwich.

Ivan Rakitic: Barcelona are said to be prepared for Paris St Germain to make an offer for their star midfielder, the Express says. Citing reports in local media, it says they could offer a huge £81million for the 30-year-old.

