Football rumours from the media

Arsenal do not appear to be sweating over the prospect of losing Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey , with interest coming in from clubs such as Chelsea, Manchester United and Chinese Super League clubs. According to the Mirror, the Gunners are confident they can convince the 27-year-old – who is in the last year of his current contract – to agree to a new deal at the Emirates.

What the papers say

Yaya Toure spent eight years at the Etihad (Adam Davy/PA)

At West Ham, it looks unlikely that former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure will be reunited with his former boss, Manuel Pellegrini. The Sun reports that Pellegrini is happy with his squad at the London Stadium and does not see a space for the 35-year-old.

After a successful opening term as Rangers managers, attentions are turning to Steven Gerrard’s possible transfer moves. The former Liverpool captain has already been busy adding players to his squad – bringing in the likes of Allan McGregor, Jon Flanagan and Borna Barisic – but is reportedly still eyeing new prospects before the end of the Scottish transfer window on August 31. The Daily Star says Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty is among those on the Gers’ shortlist, despite a cash-plus-player offer having already been rejected.

Social media round-up

Newcastle will have to pay to sign Salomon Rondon next summer as West Brom trigger contract extensionhttps://t.co/jtdeBvSXGm — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) August 16, 2018

Man United target speaks out amid links with club https://t.co/VcGoLN2OfD pic.twitter.com/a3ZLyGfPDV — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) August 16, 2018

Players to watch

👋🏼👋🏼👋🏼 USA 🇺🇸#preseason A post shared by Oleksandr Zinchenko (@zinchenko_96) on Jul 29, 2018 at 8:02am PDT

Oleksandr Zinchenko: Manchester City’s attacking midfielder could be making his way to Spain on loan, according to the Mirror. The 21-year-old turned down a permanent move to Wolves over the summer, but is on the radar of Betis and Girona for a transfer until the end of this season, the paper says.

Stephy Mavididi: The Arsenal striker could be heading for a permanent move overseas amid ongoing talks with Juventus, The Sun claims. The 20-year-old appeared for Preston and Charlton on loan last term but is now said to be in discussion with the Turin giants after failing to feature in the Gunners’ senior squad to date.

